The GTA trilogy remaster is reportedly referenced in a Rockstar Launcher update

Splash

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 10:37 am

photo: Rockstar Games / Kotaku
photo: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

New evidence has been discovered for the existence of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy release, despite Rockstar Games not yet announcing the project.

Rockstar's own Rockstar Games Launcher for PC just received an upgrade, according to users of the GTA Forums, that contains references to the rumored GTA Trilogy. 

The 'Unreal' versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas are listed in the update notes. This corresponds to rumours that the three games are being remastered with Epic's Unreal Engine and packaged together to commemorate GTA III's 20th anniversary.

This development comes after a ratings board in Korea published a rating for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, suggesting the project is indeed real.

The remasters are scheduled to be available digitally in a package on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile, according to a source. 

The remasters are being developed by Rockstar Dundee, which was previously known as Ruffian Games and was most recognized for its work on Crackdown before being acquired by Rockstar.

Another layer to this story is that, should the rumored remasters perform well, Rockstar might consider remastering Red Dead Redemption, the report said.

In addition to these alleged remasters, Rockstar is working on a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Grand Theft Auto V.

 

