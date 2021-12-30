Documentary on Hajong community highlights their sacrifices for Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 11:30 am

Documentary on Hajong community highlights their sacrifices for Bangladesh

In the middle of the previous century, the Hajong tribe held great pride. They have played an eminent role in leading movements such as the ‘Hajong Bidroho’, Tebhaga Movement and Tonk Protest

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Hajong community is an ethnic minority belonging to Bangladesh and India. They reside in Kalmakanda and Durgapur Upazilas of Netrokona, Nalitabari and Jhenaigati Upazila of Sherpur in the northern part of Mymensingh and Sylhet. 

In the middle of the previous century, the Hajong tribe held great pride. They have played an eminent role in leading movements such as the 'Hajong Bidroho', Tebhaga Movement and Tonk Protest.

'Hajong der Jibon Songram' is a film by filmmaker Sohail Rana Bayati. The production of the documentary film, based on a poem by Sujan Hajong of the same name, has been completed.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speaking about the poem Sujan Hajong said, "My poem 'Hajong der Jibon Songram' speaks of the sacrifice of Birangana Shaheed Hajongmata Rashimani, women's dignity, history and tradition of Hajong's everlasting struggle as an ethnic community, its rich culture, sorrows, deprivation and more. 

"In the documentary, Sohail Rana Bayati has skillfully portrayed the role of the marginalised Hajong community in the Anti-British Movement, the Tong movement, the Hathi Kheda Movement, the abolition of the zamindar system and their heroism and bravery to achieve freedom."

Bayati said, "The courageous role of the Hajong community in the Anti-British movement, the partition of India, the liberation war and the subsequent struggle for survival has inspired me to work on this film. Hence, for the past two years, we have been trying to get a closer look at the lives of the Hajong community living in different parts of Bangladesh for the documentary."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The documentary is produced by Birishiri Cultural Academy, Netrokona. 

The film crew is planning to organise a special screening of the documentary on 31 January 2022, which is Hajongmata Shaheed Rashmoni Day. 

The documentary was shot by National Film Award-winning filmmakers Kamal Chandra Das and Ashiq Masood.

