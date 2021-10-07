Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition: A unique look at the lives of two great leaders

Bangabandhu-Babu. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition honours the lives and legacies of the two nations' founding fathers - Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - in a unique thematic approach.

The Bangabandhu Bapu Digital Exhibition comprised 21 informational walls and over 100 digital engagement places.

The experience began with an introduction wall that highlighted the exhibition's concept and, via testimonials, emphasised the importance of these two great leaders.

Bangabandhu-Bapu exhibition, Introduction wall. Photo: Courtesy

The next two walls give a complete picture of the two leaders' lives. The 'Meeting Wall' commemorated August 1947, when the two leaders met.

It is perhaps the world's only photograph that captured both Bangabandhu and Bapu in one frame.

A holographic time machine that blended historical photos chronologically gave the audience a one-of-a-kind interface for referencing time and life. The next section detailed the events from their youth that shaped their moral character.

Historical note on Bangabandhu and Bapu. Photo: Courtesy

The following wall showcased two of the most famous movements - 'The Salt March', regarded as one of the three most important movements in modern history by Time Magazine, and the speech of 7 March, listed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

The Jallianwala Bagh and the Genocide Tunnel memorialise the people's pain, suffering, and injustice.

The visitor has the option of seeing the 1971 wall, which depicts the events of that year in chronological order.

General Dyer's and the Pakistanis' claimed justifications for using force in Jallianwala Bagh and Bangladesh contrast sharply with the legitimate struggles of the Indian and Bangladeshi peoples.

The triangle of engagement gives much-needed visual reprieve from the pain and suffering by allowing users to watch 360-degree views of locales, see a robotic signature, and listen to the two leaders' favorite music.

The wall honouring Ba and Bangamata pays tribute to the two women who stood by their men and gave them sound advice when they needed it. Both were respected and had important positions in their lives.

The next segment explains the two leaders' visions for their countries and people.

The exhibition's last stroll allows visitors to interact with an interactive wall with the information they've learned. The visitor can snap a photo with the two leaders and leave a video testimonial as a parting interaction to become an everlasting part of the exhibition.

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was exhibited in Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna and will be in Kolkata after 11 October.

The exhibition was created especially for Mujib Borsho and to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, as well as the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations.

During the India-Bangladesh Virtual Summit on December 16, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh virtually opened the exhibition.

The two leaders viewed and complimented the digital exhibition at a unique display set up at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka during Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

This one-of-a-kind digital exhibition, created by Birad Yagnik, curator of Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museums, was also on display at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi from December 16, 2020 to January 31, 2021 and garnered a lot of positive feedback.

"This digital exhibition is to commemorate the two great leaders of Bangladesh and India. From this exhibition, the younger generation will learn a great deal about them and the struggle and pain of building a nation,"said Bir Pratik Lt Col (retired) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir while visiting the exhibition.

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was inaugurated by the Minister of Education of Bangladesh Dipu Moni. The High Commission of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh, organized the exhibition and it will run till 11 October.

This exhibition opened up a new way of exhibiting life, art and pictures by allowing the audience to interact with the exhibits.

It's a great way of learning and understanding the life and the works of the two great leaders of our nations under the same light.