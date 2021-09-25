Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition opens at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 02:35 pm

Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition opens at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition celebrates in a uniquely thematic way, the life and legacy of the fathers of each of the two nations -- Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The exhibition is hosted by the High Commission of India in association with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Bangladesh and will run from September 26 till October 11, 2021

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Inauguration of Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition. Photo: Courtesy
Inauguration of Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition is now opened for public viewing at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 25 September 2021. It was inaugurated by the Minister of Education of Bangladesh  Dipu Moni.

State Minister for Culture, KM Khalid, High Commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswami, Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Md. Abdul Monsur, DG of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Liaquat Ali Lucky were also present in the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release. 

The exhibition is hosted by the High Commission of India in association with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Bangladesh and will run from September 26 till October 11, 2021.

Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition. Photo: Courtesy
Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition. Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition celebrates in a uniquely thematic way, the life and legacy of the fathers of each of the two nations -- Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The exhibition was specially curated by the two governments to commemorate Mujib Borsho and to mark 150 years of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations.

After 11 October, the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition will also be displayed at Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna and Kolkata.

The exhibition was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on 16 December, 2020 during the India-Bangladesh Virtual Summit.

During the visit of Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021, the two leaders visited and appreciated the digital exhibition at a special display arranged at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka.

This unique digital exhibition, specially curated by Birad Yagnik, curator of Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museums, was also displayed at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi from 16 December, 2020 to 31 January, 2021 where it was well-received.

High Commission of India in association with Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy cordially invites one and all to view this interactive exhibition, which includes unique and customised technological features to make the experience more immersive.

 

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy / Exhibition / Bangabandhu-Bapu digital Exhibition

