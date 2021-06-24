Aquaman Villain Black Manta gets first solo series
Black Manta has always appeared in either Aquaman or various other titles
The Joker has company, as another villain is getting his own series. Aquaman's half-brother and arch-nemesis Black Manta is finally getting his own solo series for the first time ever from DC comics.
Since the character's debut in Aquaman #35 back in 1967, Black Manta has always appeared in either Aquaman or various other titles. However, this fall fans will see the villain get his own six-part limited series written by Chuck Brown with art by Valentine De Landro, starting with Black Manta #1 on September 7, 2021.
The miniseries apparently centers on Black Manta hunting a rare and valuable metal, but he's going to find himself competing with Torrid for the MacGuffin.