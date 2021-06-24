Aquaman Villain Black Manta gets first solo series

The Joker has company, as another villain is getting his own series. Aquaman's half-brother and arch-nemesis Black Manta is finally getting his own solo series for the first time ever from DC comics.

Since the character's debut in Aquaman #35 back in 1967, Black Manta has always appeared in either Aquaman or various other titles. However, this fall fans will see the villain get his own six-part limited series written by Chuck Brown with art by Valentine De Landro, starting with Black Manta #1 on September 7, 2021.

The miniseries apparently centers on Black Manta hunting a rare and valuable metal, but he's going to find himself competing with Torrid for the MacGuffin.