Amitabh Reza shares poster of his next web film ‘Munshigiri’

The poster for the film Munshigiri

Eminent filmmaker and director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury took to his Facebook account on Wednesday to announce the arrival for his upcoming original web film 'Munshigiri'.

He shared with netizens that the film will follow a quest for unveiling a mysterious truth, which tells us that it is going to be a mystery crime thriller.

The web film is directed by Amitabh himself and it is the film adaptation of a novel called 'Mriterao Kotha Bole' authored by Shibarata Barman.

So far, the cast includes Chanchal Chowdhury as Masood Munshi, Dilara Hanif Purnima as Suraiya and Sabnam Faria as Parbhin Sultana.

The film will stream exclusively on Chorki and the production is jointly done by half stop down and Chorki.

The release date is yet to be announced.