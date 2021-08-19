'Adventure Time' spin-off 'Fionna and Cake' coming to HBO Max

Splash

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 10:45 am

Related News

'Adventure Time' spin-off 'Fionna and Cake' coming to HBO Max

‘Adventure Time’ was a hit for adults and children alike, proving itself a rating success for Cartoon Network

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 10:45 am
&#039;Adventure Time&#039; spin-off &#039;Fionna and Cake&#039; coming to HBO Max. Photo: Collected
'Adventure Time' spin-off 'Fionna and Cake' coming to HBO Max. Photo: Collected

'Adventure Time' is returning to our screens once again — but this time, a little differently. HBO Max has ordered a 10-episode series focusing on 'Fionna and Cake', the gender-swapped versions of Adventure Time's protagonists, Finn the Human and Jake.

Currently titled 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake', the series will be produced by Cartoon Network Studios for the streaming service, with Adventure Time veteran Adam Muto serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The new series will see the two team up with former Ice King, Simon Petrikov, to embark on a journey of self-discovery through the multiverse, all the while escaping a new antagonist determined to wipe them from existence.

Originally running from 2010 to 2018, 'Adventure Time' was a hit for adults and children alike, proving itself a rating success for Cartoon Network and earning itself a host of awards, including a 'Peabody Award', three 'Annie Awards', and eight 'Primetime Emmy Awards'. 

'Fionna and Cake' is HBO Max's latest attempt at expanding the show's universe, after its 'Adventure Time: Distant lands specials', the fourth and final of which is set to premiere on the streamer this fall.
 

Adventure Time / Fionna and Cake / HBO Max

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

18h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

18h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

18h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes