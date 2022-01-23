20th Dhaka International Film Festival ends today

The curtains on the nine day long 20th Dhaka International Film Festival fall today with an award ceremony

20th Dhaka International Film Festival ends today. Photo: Courtesy
With the participation of around 45 foreign delegates, and the screening of 225 films from 70 different countries, Dhaka International Film Festival is coming to an end today. 

The event will close with several awards under the Asian Competition, Spiritual Section, Women Section, Bangladesh Panorama (FIPRESCI Certificate) category being distributed, as well as one award under the Children Section and Best Audience.

During the closing ceremony, besides the awards, the best film will be screened. Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP will be the chief guest at the ceremony. Due to Covid 19 protocols, the cultural function has been canceled. 

The festival director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal has already declared the dates for the upcoming festival - the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival - which will possibly be held from the 14th to 22nd January, 2023. 

