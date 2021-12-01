Spider-Man producer compares Tom Holland to Maguire and Garfield

01 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 11:47 am

Spider-Man producer compares Tom Holland to Maguire and Garfield. Photo: Collected
Spider-Man producer compares Tom Holland to Maguire and Garfield. Photo: Collected

The producer behind the Spider-Man franchise, Amy Pascal, compares Tom Holland's Peter Parker to past portrayals by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. 

Releasing on 17 December, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be Holland's third solo outing and sixth overall appearance in the MCU since Kevin Feige convinced Sony Pictures to share the character with Marvel Studios in 2015. 

However, Holland's most recent appearance came during the post-credits scene of 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. which changed the game regarding the interconnectivity between Sony's Spider-Man universe and the MCU.

Before Holland was introduced as the high-school student with spider-like superpowers in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', the iconic web-slinger was portrayed by two esteemed actors before him.

Maguire starred in Sam Raimi's commercially and critically successful trilogy from 2002-2007 and Garfield in Marc Webb's 2012 and 2014 Amazing Spider-Man movies.

After the sequel was a disappointment, Feige convinced Pascal to let the superhero join the MCU. Now, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series is set to come full circle as multiple villains from past movies will return in No Way Home via the multiverse.

While all three actors have portrayed the same character on screen, each version has been notably different. Maguire's Peter Parker was shy and sensitive, while Garfield's was more quick-witted and confident.

Holland's version combines some of the best elements from past portrayals while also incorporating his boyish charm, heavily reminiscent of Michael J Fox's Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

Considering the various rumors and leaks, the past Spider-Man actors reprising their roles in the upcoming MCU movie has been one of its worst guarded secrets.

However, Marvel hasn't officially confirmed anything. If Maguire and Garfield return in the threequel as expected, audiences will be able to see the differences between the three Peter Parker actors and the nuances of their performances side-by-side, all in one highly-anticipated Spider-Man movie.

 

