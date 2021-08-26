‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer shatters ‘Avengers: Endgame’s’ all-time record

The teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the record for most global views.

Despite leaking online a day early, the teaser trailer has set a new all-time record for the most global views in the first 24 hours, with 355.5 million views.

The teaser trailer record has surpassed the previous record held by the trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," which picked up 289 million views when it debuted in December 2018.

According to Sony Pictures, the "No Way Home" trailer also earned the most-ever mentions on social media of any movie preview over the first 24 hours, with 4.5 million mentions worldwide. Domestically, "No Way Home" drew 2.91 million mentions over 24 hours, nearly doubling the 1.94 million mentions over the same period for "Endgame's" trailer.

The "No Way Home" teaser confirmed one of the worst kept secrets in the industry, that Tom Holland's Peter Parker would be plunged deep into Marvel Studios' fledgling multiverse, allowing characters from previous iterations of "Spider-Man" movies — like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock — to step into Holland's cinematic landscape.