Spider-Man: No Way Home beats all other Spidey movies' Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb ratings. Here's a ranking

Glitz

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 02:11 pm

Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU movie.
Spider-Man No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has registered the highest-ever scores on IMDb among all the Spider-Man movies. The film currently has a 9.2/10 rating on the platform, based on over 51,140 votes. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei among others.

Spider-Man No Way Home is the third film in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts. Until now, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released in 2017 had the highest IMDb rating of 8.4/10. 

Here are the IMDb ratings of all the Spiderman movies:

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10

Spider-Man 3 (2007) has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10

Spider-Man 2 (2004) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

Spider-Man (2002) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: No Way Home performed similarly. The film earned a 'fresh' score on the review aggregator website. It got a 95% score, again, higher than all others in the franchise.

As per a Bloomberg report, forecasters expect the film from Sony Group and Walt Disney's Marvel division to gross more than $190 million over the weekend in North America, and at least one thinks receipts could top $200 million. Sony itself predicts $130 million.

 

