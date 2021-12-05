Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse first look: Miles Morales heads to India

After a roller coaster journey in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mile Morales' version of Spider-Man is set to return for yet another adventure with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), and this time, he's set to land in India.

The first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released on Sunday and it teased the film's Indian connection. The video opened with a grounded Mile Morales (Shameik Moore) reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), who was seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well, and inviting him for another run through dimensions.

Video of SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE) – First Look

"Wanna get out of here?" she asks him. He informs her that he's grounded. "Is Spider-Man grounded?" she asks. Miles soon follows her lead and is seen travelling through a portal of hexagonal rings He lands in another dimension. Judging by the sounds and Hindi texts appearing on the screen, Miles seems to find himself in India. He also is attacked by Miguel O'Hara, or Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. The film stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac, and will release in October 2022.