South Indian star Samantha joins in Downton Abbey director Philip John's next film

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:15 am

She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency

South Indian star Samantha joins in Downton Abbey director Philip John’s next film. Photo: Collected
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey.

Variety reports that the project will be produced by Sunitha Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of the Korean comedy Miss Granny. 

She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photo: Collected
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photo: Collected

Samantha told the publication, "I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set." 

Samantha was last seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the second season of the hit web series, The Family Man. She played a character called Raji, and her performance was well-received.

The project is expected to go on the floors from August 2022.

