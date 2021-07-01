‘Sopranos’ prequel trailer: First look at ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Michael Gandolfini is the son of late actor James Gandolfini, who essayed the iconic role of Tony Sopranos. Photo: Collected

Warner Bros released the trailer of its much-awaited movie "The Many Saints of Newark."

The series is a prequel to the Emmy-winning drama series 'The Sopranos' and it stars Michael Gandolfini playing young Tony Soprano, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the trailer of "The Many Saints of Newark" here

Michael Gandolfini is the son of late actor James Gandolfini, who essayed the iconic role of Tony Sopranos in the legendary mafia drama. The actor has been praised by the audience for looking like an uncanny young version of his late father.

"The Many Saints of Newark" is set against the backdrop of Newark race riots were a young Tony Soprano bonds with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti in 1967.

"Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano," reads the official synopsis.

The mob film also stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti (Christopher's father), Jon Bernthal as Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Tony's mother Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri and John Magaro as Silvio Dante — plus Leslie Odom Jr., Michaela De Rossi and Ray Liotta in undisclosed roles.

Sopranos creator David Chase wrote the film along with Lawrence Konner. Sopranos veteran Alan Taylor directed.

The Many Saints of Newark will be in theaters on October 1 and on HBO Max for 31 days following theatrical release.