Sonu Nigam says 'it's a happy Covid family' as he tests positive with wife, son in Dubai

Singer Sonu, who is currently in Dubai with his family, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law.

The singer shared a vlog on Instagram to talk about his health and more.

He captioned the post as, "#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog."

In the video, he shared that even after testing several times his Covid tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn't feel ill. "I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying," he said. He went on to sing a bit and claimed that since he could sing well, he was alright.

He said that since his wife, son and many others are also positive, he will now be able to spend more time with his son whom he had not met for a long time. "It's a happy Covid family," he said.

Sonu revealed that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for Super Singer shoot but won't be able to travel now since he is in quarantine. He, however, confessed to feeling bad for people who must have incurred losses because of him and informed that Shaan had filled in for him at one place and Anu Malik has replaced him for Super Singer shoot.

Talking about how the third wave has affected their work once again, he said, "We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all our work has been affected in the past 2 years."