Sonu Nigam says 'it's a happy Covid family' as he tests positive with wife, son in Dubai

Glitz

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Sonu Nigam says 'it's a happy Covid family' as he tests positive with wife, son in Dubai

Sonu Nigam, who tested Covid-19 positive along with his wife and son in Dubai, has shared a blog to talk about the same. 

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 11:09 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Singer Sonu, who is currently in Dubai with his family, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law.

The singer shared a vlog on Instagram to talk about his health and more. 

He captioned the post as, "#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog."

In the video, he shared that even after testing several times his Covid tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn't feel ill. "I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying," he said. He went on to sing a bit and claimed that since he could sing well, he was alright.

He said that since his wife, son and many others are also positive, he will now be able to spend more time with his son whom he had not met for a long time. "It's a happy Covid family," he said.

Sonu revealed that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for Super Singer shoot but won't be able to travel now since he is in quarantine. He, however, confessed to feeling bad for people who must have incurred losses because of him and informed that Shaan had filled in for him at one place and Anu Malik has replaced him for Super Singer shoot.  

Talking about how the third wave has affected their work once again, he said, "We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all our work has been affected in the past 2 years."

Top News

Sonu Nigam / Covid positive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

1h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

2h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

2h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

1h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

1h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

1h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership