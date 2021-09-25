Sohel Rahman’s ‘The Ice Cream Sellers’ to premier at Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Glitz

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 04:16 pm

Sohel Rahman’s ‘The Ice Cream Sellers’ to premier at Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

The festival slated from 1 to 24 October in Seattle will showcase 87 films from different countries of South Asia

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 04:16 pm
Sohel Rahman’s ‘The Ice Cream Sellers’ to premier at Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Bangladeshi Director Sohel Rahman's feature film "The Ice Cream Sellers (75)" will be screened at 16th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival.

The festival slated from 1 to 24 October in Seattle will showcase 87 films from different countries of South Asia.

"The Ice Cream seller (75")" has also been selected for the Multicultural Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, The South Asian Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, the Golden Tree International Documentary Film Festival in Frankfurt, Germany and the Festival Internacional De Cine/El Cine Suma Paz in Bogota, Colombia.

The film follows the story of two siblings and the people of the Rohingya community who escaped from Myanmar and entered Bangladesh after a ruthless genocide.

While most of the people of Rohingya community were struggling to overcome their trauma; the two siblings began selling Ice creams in Rohingya refugee camps to accumulate enough money in a desperate attempt of releasing their father who is trapped in a Myanmar prison.

Alongside depicting the harrowing tale of Rohingya exodus, the film illustrates the laughter and unquenchable spirit of children.

"When Rohingyas were escaping from Myanmar, the people of our country held out their helping hands. I thought making this film would be a human responsibility. I applied for funds for this film but unfortunately faced rejections" said Sohel.

The main purpose of this documentary film is to give voices to the voiceless traumatised people who lost everything, shared Shohel adding that the story and the characters are genuine.

Sohel holds a joint masters in Filmmaking with a European Union Scholarship.

The director is currently working on his next project, "Dancing with the Sea", which follows the everyday life and risky tasks of four Portuguese barnacles fishermen in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

The Ice cream Sellers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1d | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1d | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

2d | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives