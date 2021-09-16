Smritiyaan Concert of Pandit Chatur Lal Festival to be live streamed on its YouTube Channel

Smritiyaan 2021. Photo: Courtesy

Shruti Chatur Lal, an artist and granddaughter of the great Indian classical music tradition, the Oscar-Nomitaned &BAFTA Award Winner, the great Tabla Wizard Late Pandit Chatur Lal is all set to invite viewers in a Smritian Concert- A musical tribute to Pandit Chatur Lal and Sh. Sushil Chandra Tripathi (IAS).

As the world has been struck by the second wave of the pandemic, Pandit Chatur Lal Festival presents a TRIO featuring the concept "Khamma Ghani" to revive the happiness and togetherness through various Indian traditions.

It features celebrated Kathak dancer KUMAR SHARMA, percussionist PRANSHU CHATUR LAL and Rajasthani folk musicians SAWAI KHAN & LATIF KHAN. As part of the repertoire, it gives the audience a beautiful amalgamation of kathak, rhythms, Hindustani & folk music, reads a press release.

Pandit Chatur Lal Festival will be live-streamed on its YouTube channel 'Pandit Chatur Lal Festival' at 7 p.m. on 18th September, 2021.

The concept is curated by Shruti Chatur Lal and conceptualised by Pranshu Chatur Lal (grandchildren of Tabla Stalwart Pandit Chatur Lal).

Don't forget to bookmark (by clicking on 'SET THE REMINDER') on the link below: