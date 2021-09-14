Singers, actors and influencers, celebrated American fashion at Met Gala

Red, silver, blue, and black- the youth-driven glitzy stars dazzled at Met Gela in all hues to celebrate the best of American fashion on Monday.

The stars embraced the theme "American Independence" in Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city.

Lil Nas X and Supermodel Iman dropped the show stopping surreal outfit in eye-catching gold. Lil Nas X wore a gold Versace suit, and Iman graced golden jumpsuit paired with feathered skirt and a matching headdress by British-American designer Harris Reed.

Lil Nas X in Met Gala 2021. Photo: Collected

Kim Kardashian turned heads in her mysterious pitch black Balenciaga haute couture gown. The star has experimented with her outfit and did something she had never done before by completely occurring her features. Hiding every inch of her skin, Kim walked like a glamorous shadow. Her estranged partner Kanye West also opted for a similar look.

Kim Kardashian in Met Gala 2021. Photo: Getty images via Vogue

While Kim was completely covered, Kendell was spotted in entirely different look as she walked down in beige coloured see through ensemble by Givanchy. The outfit was graced with intricate stone work and a chunky head piece.

Kendall Jenner in Met Gala. Photo: Reuters

Rihanna, who became a billonere recently, also wore a black Balenciaga outfit and a hat. She sported 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including two choker necklaces.

Justin and Heiley Beiber complemented each other by twinning in black. Justin wore a black suit paired with a matching oversized pant and a contrasting white shirt by Drew House, while Heiley was spotted in Plunging neckline bodycon gown by Saint Laurent.

Hailey and Justin Bieber in Met Gala 2021. Photo: Reuters

Co-chaired by four Gen Z stars singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, a plethora of A-listed Hollywood royalties walked down the famous Met Gala steps.

Timothée Chalamet in Met Gala 2021. Photo: Reuters

"Dune" famed Chalamet wore a white silt suit with black lapels, paired up with white sneaker. While Eilish dazzled in a plunging Oscar de la Renta Peach gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Billie Eilish in Met Gala 2021. Photo: Instagram

Some of the stars were inspired by Southern culture. Jennifer Lopez rocked a Western black hat over a Ralph Lawrence plunging bronze gown paired in matching fur jacket. Singer Leon Bridges sported a white cowboy hat and suede jacket, and "Blondie" famed singer Debbie Harry's gown was inspired by the US flag.

Victoria Secret model Tylor Hill sported Versace draping with deep shades to represent the iconic Statue of Liberty. The ensemble with high slit accentuated Tylor's statuesque beauty.

Tylor Hill in Met Gala 20201. Photo: Instagram

Elon Musk's girlfriend and musician Grimes dazzled in a beige gown paired with a flashy silver sword and face musk.

Among many of the first timers at Met Gala are politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tiktok star Addison Rae, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, and "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams.

Due to the pandemic, last year's Met Gala was cancelled. And Monday's crowd was about a third smaller than usual with around 300 guest. All the guests needed to provide proof of vaccination. However, they ditched the face masks during posing for camera.