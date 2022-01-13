Shooting of ‘Bildakini’ kicks off

The shooting of "Bildakini", a film made with a government grant, has kicked off on Wednesday at Atrai Upazila of Naogaon district.

Veteran Actor Mosharraf Karim has already joined the shooting for the film.

Kolkata-based Actor Parno Mittra, who has recently recovered from Covid-19 will join the shoot within a few days.

"We have planned to shoot in several locations of Naogaon till 25 January. Actors including Mosharraf Karim have already joined the shoot," film's director Fazlul Kabir Tuhin told The Business Standard.

The film adapted from Nuruddin Jahangir's novel of the same name received a government grant in the 2019-2022 fiscal year.

The film follows the story follows a woman who becomes pregnant after being sexually abused. It aims to be vocal against social and sexual exploitation.

Lutfor Rahman George will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film.