Shokh to attend live event after 6-year hiatus

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:51 pm

Shokh to attend live event after 6-year hiatus

The celebrity talk show titled “Raat Adda” is slated to air tonight (15th November) at 10pm on Jago FM 94.4

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:51 pm
Anika Kabir Shokh and Tanvir Tareq. Photo: Collected
Anika Kabir Shokh and Tanvir Tareq. Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi actor and model Anika Kabir Shokh, who won the hearts of millions with her debut Banglalink ad, is all set to make a public appearance after a long hiatus at Tanvir Tareq's live talk show.

The celebrity talk show titled "Raat Adda" is slated to air tonight (15th November) at 10pm on Jago FM 94.4. The live telecast will also be available on the Facebook page of Jago FM.

"I have witnessed the pinnacle of success as well as gone through a myriad of sacrifice to embrace motherhood. Through this live I will share all the challenges I have been through," shares Shokh.

"Celebrities often give up their showbiz life after giving birth. However, Shokh will set a different example," said Tanvir Tareq to a local media.

"We have always witnessed the glamorous side of celebrities, but Shokh will share the silent struggles of being a woman. Hence, I believe audiences will get a different experience through this live," Tanvir added.

Anika Kabir Shokh with her husband Jon and daughter Anahita. Photo: Collected
Anika Kabir Shokh with her husband Jon and daughter Anahita. Photo: Collected

After getting married to Rahman Jon, Shokh took a long break from her career to focus on family life. She gave birth to a baby girl named Anahita Rahman Alif on 23 September.   

 

Anika Kabir Shokh / Tanvir Tariq / Talk shows

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

4h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

4h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

5h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

5h | Videos

