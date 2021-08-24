Shilpa Shetty shares message on faith amid Raj Kundra controversy

Glitz

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 02:07 pm

Related News

Shilpa Shetty shares message on faith amid Raj Kundra controversy

Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book, on faith. This comes while her husband Raj Kundra's is still in jail for alleged connection to a pornography racket.

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 02:07 pm
Shilpa Shetty. Photo: Collected
Shilpa Shetty. Photo: Collected

Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book, on faith. This comes while her husband Raj Kundra's is still in jail for alleged connection to a pornography racket.

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared an excerpt from a book that speaks on faith, even as her husband Raj Kundra is under arrest in a pornography case. Taking to Instagram late on Monday night, Shilpa shared a picture of a book that at first spoke about a quote by Bertrand Russell. It read, "What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out."

The excerpt shared by Shilpa Shetty read, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it."

It added, "My faith sustains me--and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

Earlier on Monday, Shilpa had shared a yoga video on Instagram, performing several asanas. Sharing the video, she wrote a long note, a part of which read, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life."

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently made her comeback as a judge to the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She had taken a break from the show after the arrest of Raj Kundra.

Last week, she had also shared pictures from a photoshoot for the dance reality show. She had captioned it, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

Earlier this month, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to Raj's arrest. A part of it read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Shilpa Shetty / Raj Kundra Arrest / Raj Kundra / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

16h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 