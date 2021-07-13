Sharon Stone to host 27th amfAR Cannes gala after a gap of seven years

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone, this year, will be joined by headliner Alicia Keys, multiple yet-to-be-announced performers, a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld, jury president Spike Lee and chairs including Angela Bassett

Sharon Stone. Photo: Collected
Hollywood icon Sharon Stone is back as the host for the amfAR Cannes gala after a seven-year gap.

The "Basic Instinct" actor is known for being an HIV/AIDS activist and thus it came as no surprise that she has been roped in for the amfAR which typically coincides with the tail end of the Cannes Film Festival, reports Wion news.

Sharon Stone, for the unversed, is mostly inspired by good friend Elizabeth Taylor in this respect as she has admitted on her own time.

When it was announced that Sharon was to receive the Legacy Award from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, she said in a statement that her ties to amfAR's Cannes Gala stretched back more than two decades to when Taylor asked her to fill in as host.

"That one night became a 22-year commitment of HIV/AIDS work, study and fundraising around the globe and a full understanding of what commitment itself means," she said.

But she stopped after some time and was not seen associated with it since 2014. Her last amfAR event was the 2015 Inspiration Gala, Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone, this year, will be joined by headliner Alicia Keys, multiple yet-to-be-announced performers, a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld, jury president Spike Lee and chairs including Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O'Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, Global Fundraising Chairman Milutin Gatsby and amfAR co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

Sharon Stone reveals she was sexually abused by her grandfather during her childhood.

The amfAR Cannes gala will be held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc with a capacity limited to 400, down from a typical 900-guest event due to the pandemic.

