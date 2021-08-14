Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

Popular Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan termed the artistes' association decisions to suspend Pori Moni's membership as mysterious.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the actor said, "Instead of standing beside Pori Moni, the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association's immediate announcement of suspending Pori Moni's membership seems mysterious."

He recounted how artiste's association used to support each other, but acted suspiciously in Pori Moni's case.

"Pori Moni's upbringing and struggles are different from others, as she is an orphan and did not grow up under her parents' guidance," he said, adding how her grandfather tried to meet Pori Moni on 10th August amidst coronavirus, but could not get a glimpse of her.

The actor said he has complete faith in the country's law, but "the way Pori Moni is being harassed by social media and facing vicious media trials is unfortunate."

Shakib Khan also urged that the mastermind behind the incident be unmasked.

The actor also said, "I believe Porimoni will take lessons from her previous mistakes and will learn to make wise decisions in future."