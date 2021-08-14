Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

Glitz

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

He recounted how artiste’s association used to support each other, but acted suspiciously in Pori Moni’s case

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 07:03 pm
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes&#039; association for suspending Pori Moni

Popular Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan termed the artistes' association decisions to suspend Pori Moni's membership as mysterious.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the actor said, "Instead of standing beside Pori Moni, the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association's immediate announcement of suspending Pori Moni's membership seems mysterious."

He recounted how artiste's association used to support each other, but acted suspiciously in Pori Moni's case.

"Pori Moni's upbringing and struggles are different from others, as she is an orphan and did not grow up under her parents' guidance," he said, adding how her grandfather tried to meet Pori Moni on 10th August amidst coronavirus, but could not get a glimpse of her.

The actor said he has complete faith in the country's law, but "the way Pori Moni is being harassed by social media and facing vicious media trials is unfortunate."

Shakib Khan also urged that the mastermind behind the incident be unmasked.

The actor also said, "I believe Porimoni will take lessons from her previous mistakes and will learn to make wise decisions in future."

 

Top News

Shakib Khan / suspending Pori Moni / Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan / artistes’ association / Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association / Pori Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

3d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

3d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie