Shah Rukh Khan consoles an emotional Saira Banu ahead of Dilip Kumar's funeral

Shah Rukh Khan was seen consoling a grieving Saira Banu on Wednesday, hours after Dilip Kumar's death. The actor was photographed making his way to the couple's Mumbai residence earlier in the day to pay his respects to the Bollywood icon.

Dilip Kumar died early Wednesday morning at the age of 98. His family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of his death on Twitter in the morning.

In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen seated beside Saira as she broke down. The actor was seen seated next to Saira as he tried to console her.

Dilip and Saira treated Shah Rukh like their son. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in the past, Saira had said, "I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet. This time he asked me, 'Aaaj aap mere baalon ko haath nahin laga rahi hain?' I was happy to."

Besides Shah Rukh, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and her film producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and politician Sharad Pawar were seen making their way to Dilip's residence to pay their respects.

Dilip has worked in Bollywood for over six decades. The actor has starred in numerous blockbuster movies including Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Shakti. The actor had been unwell for a few years now. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness on June 30. Earlier that month, Dilip was hospitalised following a similar complaint. The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu.