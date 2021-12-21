Shabnam Faria gives clarity on her divorce talk

Glitz

UNB
21 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

Shabnam Faria gives clarity on her divorce talk

"Sharing my story wasn't something so easy for me. I did not complain about any person in any way in that post. The whole complaint was towards the attitude of our society," shares Faria

UNB
21 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 04:44 pm
Shabnam Faria. Photo: Collected
Shabnam Faria. Photo: Collected

Actor Shabnam Faria has shared the reasons behind her divorce with Harunur Rashid Opu in social media recently.

However, controversies grew centering that Facebook post where Shabnam Faria wanted to present society's attitude towards a woman when she gets divorced.

"Sharing my story wasn't something so easy for me. I did not complain about any person in any way in that post. The whole complaint was towards the attitude of our society. Many women would not have to sacrifice their lives in this way if they did not consider the divorce in such a dirty way," the actor told UNB. 

"I have tried my best to show respect to the person who was in my life before divorce, although I've had so much rage against that person. I'm sure he has the same feeling. I also believe he has tried to show the highest respect," said Faria.

About being tortured by husband, Faria said, "My point was that the day I had my finger fractured, I realized this marriage had already become toxic. But I've been watering a dead tree for almost two and a half years of life just thinking 'what will people say'!"

"Now, of course, breaking my finger is true, but not that he did it on purpose. At one stage of the rage were blows and then my finger got fractured. So why is he now denying? What do you do if there is a sudden public reaction?"

"As so many talks about the post have been raised, it's hard enough to prove my complaint. But there is still a chance to find out the CCTV footage of the hospital or the bills," she added.

However, she wants to end this here for the sake of everyone's honour.

 Faria said, "Mainly, the intimacy that needs to be in a newly married couple was absent between us. This is why we decided to separate."

"This time I hope everyone has got answers to all their questions. We've both come a long way in our lives," said Faria.

 She shared a post from her official Facebook page that she used to be tortured by her ex-husband and promoted the film 'Debi' with her fractured finger.

 

Shabnam Faria / Dhallywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

3h | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

6h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

7h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

2h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

2h | Videos
Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

2h | Videos
New street food item in Dhaka

New street food item in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 