'Shaan' gets Censor Board clearance

Police action thriller film 'Shaan' is ready to be released on January 7 as it has got clearance from the Bangladesh Censor Board.

The movie got clearance after it was screened at the Censor Board on Sunday.

M Rahim, the director of the film, said, "This film is based on a sensitive story, I was worried how the board reacts. The board gave the clearance without any cuts. So, I am grateful to the Censor Board."

Azad Khan, the scriptwriter of the film, said, "Such an action film like 'Shaan' has never been screened in Bangladesh before. I hope the film will be released in theaters in time."

The script and the dialogues were co-written by Azad Khan and Nazim Ud Daula. The film is produced by Wahidur Rahman and M Atiqur Rahman under the banner of Filman Productions.

Siam Ahmed and Puja Cherry acted as the main characters of the film. Taskin Rahman, Syed Hasan Imam, Champa, Aruna Biswas and others also acted.