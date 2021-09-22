Sex and the City famed Willie Garson dies aged 57

Actor Willie Garson, best known for the role Standford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died aged 57.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

He appeared as the close friend Carrie Bradshaw essayed by Sarah Jessica Parker in the popular HBO series.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson in "Sex and the City: The Movie." Photo: Collected

Recently, the actor had been working on 'And Just Like That' spin-off.

Born in New Jersey in 1964, as William Garson Paszamant, the actor studied theatre and obtained a masters of fine arts from Yale School of Drama.

During the 1980s, he appeared in small roles in TV series, including "Family", "Cheers", "Ties and LA Law".

In the 1990s he participated in hit shows including "Boy Meets World and Friends" and "The X-files."

Willie stepped into the role of Stanford Blatch in 'Sex and City' in 1998. He reprised the role of Stanford in the franchise's two films.

The executive producer of 'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That' Michael Patrick King shares Willie had continued working despite his "illness".

The actor strongly advocated adoption, and in 2009 he adopted his son Nathan who penned a tribute on Instagram. "I love you papa. Rest in Peace. I am so glad that you get to share all your adventures with me."