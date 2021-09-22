Sex and the City famed Willie Garson dies aged 57

Glitz

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 02:30 pm

Related News

Sex and the City famed Willie Garson dies aged 57

Willie Garson strongly advocated adoption, and in 2009 he adopted his son Nathan who penned a tribute on Instagram. “I love you, papa. Rest in Peace. I am so glad that you get to share all your adventures with me...”

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Willie Garson. Photo: Collected
Willie Garson. Photo: Collected

Actor Willie Garson, best known for the role Standford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died aged 57.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

He appeared as the close friend Carrie Bradshaw essayed by Sarah Jessica Parker in the popular HBO series.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson in &quot;Sex and the City: The Movie.&quot; Photo: Collected
Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson in "Sex and the City: The Movie." Photo: Collected

Recently, the actor had been working on 'And Just Like That' spin-off.  

Born in New Jersey in 1964, as William Garson Paszamant, the actor studied theatre and obtained a masters of fine arts from Yale School of Drama.

Born William Garson Paszamant in New Jersey in 1964, Garson studied theatre and received a masters of fine arts from Yale School of Drama.

During the 1980s, he appeared in small roles in TV series, including "Family", "Cheers", "Ties and LA Law".

In the 1990s he participated in hit shows including "Boy Meets World and Friends" and "The X-files."   

Willie stepped into the role of Stanford Blatch in 'Sex and City' in 1998. He reprised the role of Stanford in the franchise's two films.

The executive producer of 'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That' Michael Patrick King shares Willie had continued working despite his "illness".

The actor strongly advocated adoption, and in 2009 he adopted his son Nathan who penned a tribute on Instagram. "I love you papa. Rest in Peace. I am so glad that you get to share all your adventures with me."

 

Sex and the City / willie garson / death / HBO

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

18h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

22h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

22h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly