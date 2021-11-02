Selina Hossain and Fatema Abedin to receive Humayun Ahmed Lit Award 2021

Veteran writer Selina Hossain and Fatema Abedin have been announced as the winners of Exim Bank-Anyadin Humayun Ahmed Literary Award 2021.

The awards will be handed over to the winners during the award giving ceremony scheduled to be held on 12 November at Sahitya Bisharad Hall of Bangla Academy.

The noted novelist Selina Hossain will be honoured for her contribution in the literary arena of the country. She will receive an honorarium of Tk500000.

"Hangor Nodi Grenade" and "Poka Makorer Ghor Bosoti" are some of her major works which were later adapted into films.

Meanwhile, Fatema will bag the award for her book "Mrito Albatross Chokh."

She will attain Tk100000 as the winner of the award in the young literature category (under 40).

"Chhaya Khuje Firi" and "Shei Shokaler Golpo" are some of the notable works of the writer.

Exim Bank-Anyadin Humayun Ahmed Literary Award was introduced in 2015.

The award is given annually to encourage the elite and young authors.