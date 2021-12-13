Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh to join Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur'. Photo: Collected

"Dangal" sister duo Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, are all set to join Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's directorial "Sam Bahadur."

The film follows the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw widely known as Sam Bahadur, reports the NDTV.

Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role of Sam Bahadur, while Sanya Malhotra will star as his wife.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Sheikh will play the role of former Indian president Indira Gandhi.

The newlywed Kaushal shared the news on his Instagram welcomes Sana and Fatima to the crew of "Sam Bahadur"

"It's s a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar's birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family," captioned Vicky on his post.

The late Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Sam was the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, and commanded the Indian forces during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.