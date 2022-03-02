Samuel L Jackson says he should have won an Oscar for ‘Pulp Fiction’

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 06:30 pm

Actor Samuel L Jackson poses for a portrait for Captain Marvel in Beverly Hills, California , US on 22 February 2019. Photo: Reuters
Actor Samuel L Jackson poses for a portrait for Captain Marvel in Beverly Hills, California , US on 22 February 2019. Photo: Reuters

Hollywood actor Samuel Jackson says he should have won an Oscar for his role in 1994 film "Pulp Fiction".

During an interview with The Times Samuel said, "I should have won that one," instead of Martin Landau for his role in Ed Wood.

Samuel was nominated in the "best actor in a supporting role" category for playing Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film.

"I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen," he added.

"Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in Training Day. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like Malcolm X? No – we'll give it to this motherfucker."

Samuel got only one Oscar nomination in his career and he is yet to win an academy award. 

Samuel also said he believed he deserved a nomination for his role in Spike Lee's Jungle Fever.

During the same interview Samuel also responded to Joe Rogan's use of N word in his podcast.

"He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it. But he shouldn't have said it. It's not the context, dude – it's that he was comfortable doing it. Say you're sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining," the Pulp Fiction actor told The Times. 

