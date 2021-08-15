Salman Shah's ex-wife Samira ties knot with former cricketer Ishtiaque

Samira Haq, former wife of popular Bangladeshi film actor Salman Shah, has tied the knot again with former cricketer Ishtiaque Ahmed after separating from her second husband.

After the untimely demise of the heartthrob of Bangladesh, Salman Shah on 6 September, 1996, his former wife Samira, tied the knot with his friend Moshtak Ahmed.

Samira and Moshtak were happily married and had a son and two daughters together.

However, Samira had sent Moshtak a divorce letter on 21 March, which got finalised on 21 June.

Moshtak said to a local media, "Despite separation; I will always support her as a good friend."

Samira said the divorce was made following their mutual decision. And, their children have also supported them in it.

Samira has tied the knot with the former cricketer and analyst Ishtiaque Ahmed.

She is currently living with her husband, Ishtiaque. Her children are living with her but occasionally visit their biological father.