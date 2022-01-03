Sahil Rony’s ‘Manush (The Soul)’ receives nomination for best cinematography at Cannes

Sahil Rony directorial "Manush (The Soul)" has been nominated in the "Best Cinematography" category at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Manush", the first ever short film directed by the cinematographer Rony, has been produced by Istiaq Mahmood. Late Selim Ahmed has played the lead role in the film.

"Manush" won the "Best Film" award at the Sprouting Seed International Film Festival held in India last year. The film has also been screened in the invited film section of the Global Youth International Film Festival in Bandarban.

It won the award for "Best Cinematography" at the Silver Screen, another Indian film festival last month.

Sahil Rony said, "It was 1997, I started my journey in the media with Saiful Islam Mannu, one of the best filmmakers in Bangladesh. Since then, I have done a lot of work. Of these, Ashish Khandaker's "Tar kono naam nei" and Yasir Arafat Jewel's "Mukhosh Manush" have received good response for cinematography."

He added, "The success of the film "Manush (The Soul)" has boosted my confidence. So, I want to make films alongside doing photography from time to time."

He has completed the shooting of a full-length film titled 'Chiranjeev Mujib' based on Bangabandhu's unfinished autobiography. The film, directed by Nazrul Islam, was released recently.