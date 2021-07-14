Sacha Baron Cohen sues Cannabis Company for use of ‘Borat’ image

Sacha Baron Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics over a cannabis ad. He claims the company is using his famous persona to sell medical marijuana.

Sacha says he does not even smoke weed and would never join an ad campaign for pot. He is asking for at least USD9 million in damages.

In a lawsuit photo of the billboard, the familiar Borat movie line, "It's nice" appears atop the logo-branded name of the company and the words "Happy 4/20" - a reference to the so-called marijuana holiday.

In fact, Baron Cohen notes he has never taken any corporate brand deal despite receiving "countless opportunities" because he thinks it would undermine his credibility as an actor and social activist.

Baron Cohen says Solar Therapeutics figured the ad would boost sales and "took a gamble" that he would not find out about it. But, he did take notice and he isn't happy.

Not only is he "highly protective" of his image, he also doesn't believe cannabis use is a healthy choice.

Solar Therapeutics has not yet responded to a request for comment.