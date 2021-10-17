Sabbir Nasir. Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi singer Sabbir Nasir dropped a new song "Drowning" on 15 October.

The singer has collaborated with Apeiruss for the song, written by Sheikh Saami Mahmud.

Video of Sabbir Nasir- Drowning feat Apeiruss | Official Music Video

The English song got featured in Vents magazine.

"My song getting featured in Vents, one of the top 10 magazines around the world, is an extraordinary achievement for me," shares Sabbir Nasir.

The music video urges the end of human trafficking, sexual harassment of children and all the harrowing incidents prevailing across the globe.

"Over the serene large ocean, the pirate ships are the carriers of evil. We get drowned into the water. It's a call. All engulfing evil against children and humans will no longer be tolerated. So, it's a cry, it's a frustration, a protest and a call for action. In the voice, the calmness of the ocean and the rebel's scream were mixed in a deliberate, authentic way," Sabbir told Vents.

Earlier, the singer stirred a buzz as he won the Bronze award for the Male Singer category for his hit song "Adha" at Global Music Award 2021.