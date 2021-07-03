Rumours of Zendaya and Tom Holland dating confirmed

Glitz

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 02:57 pm

The couple were enjoying the sunset drive with a bright smile and making goofy expressions

Rumours of Zendaya and Tom Holland dating confirmed. Photo: Collected
It seems like the Spider-Man' co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland solidified their offscreen romance with their recent rendezvous.

The popular actors were caught by the paparazzi while they were kissing each other during a sunset drive in Holland's Audi sports car, reports Page six.

Zendaya and Holland acting like goofballs. Photo: Collected
The couple were just enjoying the sunset drive with a bright smile and making goofy expressions. The couple was later spotted spending time with Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer. It seems like the couple is getting pretty serious as they are hanging out with family members.

Sources previously said the pair “have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together.” Photo: Collected
The rumours of the two dating have been in the news for years after they first worked together in 2017′s 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', but back then, Zendaya seemingly shut down rumours, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years TomHolland1996 ???"

Zendaya and Holland carrying items out to the car. Photo: Collected
Later, in an interview with Variety, the actress told that she and Holland were not together romantically, adding, "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, seen with her daughter and Holland. Photo: Collected
In 2019, Tom was rumoured to be dating Olivia Bolton until they split in April 2020, meanwhile, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi reportedly dated from 2019 to 2020.  The couple is working again together in the upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the movie is hitting theatres in December 2021.

