Richard Donner: The man behind Hollywood’s blockbuster era

Richard Donner, who directed the original 'Superman' film, the 1985 classic 'The Goonies' and the 'Lethal Weapon' series, died on Monday at the age of 91.

Donner inspired many through his versatile filmography and set the stage for a number of filmmakers who came after him.

The Bronx-born Donner, a genial man with a booming voice, started his career directing for television. His TV credits include a laundry list of staple shows from the 1960s including Route 66, The Rifleman, The Twilight Zone, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Gilligan's Island, Perry Mason and The Wild Wild West.

His debut feature 'X-15' in 1961 with Charles Bronson (and a young Mary Tyler Moore) was followed by the 1968 crime comedy 'Salt and Pepper' starring Sammy Davis Jr and Peter Lawford, and 1969's 'Lola' with Charles Bronson and Susan George. He segued to films full-time with 1976's spooky 'The Omen'.

That led to 1978's 'Superman', the original superhero movie that starred Reeve as the Man of Steel along with Margot Kidder, Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Ned Beatty. The Warner Bros blockbuster with a budget of about $55 million grossed more than $300 million at the global box office.

By that time however, Donner had moved on to other blockbuster successes in just about every genre, directing Jackie Gleason and Richard Pryor in comedy 'The Toy' (1982), and in 1985 helming both the medieval period adventure 'Ladyhawke' and the seminal kids' adventure 'The Goonies', which was based on a story by Steven Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg, who produced 'The Goonies', wrote in a statement that, "Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can not believe he is gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always."

Those mid-1980s movies were followed by another franchise-launching blockbuster at Warner Bros, 1987's 'Lethal Weapon'. The film included a role that turned 'Mad Max' star Gibson into a global superstar. Donner directed all four of the 'Lethal Weapon' movies in an 11-year span. They grossed more than $900 million globally.

Donner and Gibson would reteam as director and star in the movies 'Maverick' (1994) and 'Conspiracy Theory' (1997). His directing credits also include the 1988 Christmas staple 'Scrooged' with Bill Murray; the 1980 drama 'Inside Moves' with John Savage and David Morse, co-written by Barry Levinson; and 1992's coming-of-age drama 'Radio Flyer'.

Donner had been planning to return to the Lethal Weapon franchise and said in 2020 that a fifth film in the series would be the last movie he directs. Sadly, he never got the chance.