'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' and 'Encanto' to hit Star Cineplex on 26 Nov

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" and animated "Encanto" are all set to hit the screens of Star Cineplex this Friday, on 26 November, notes a press release.

All the movies adapted from the popular game franchise Resident Evil have received high appreciation.

"Welcome to Raccoon City" features a number of familiar faces, including characters like Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S Kennedy.

Meanwhile, "Encanto", the best Disney animated film since the release of Frozen, according to the reviews of Vulture centres around an extraordinary family living hidden in mountains.

Every child of that family is blessed with special powers except Mirabel who becomes the only hope for her family during a catastrophe.