Remembering the youth icon of the Bangladeshi film industry

Glitz

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

Remembering the youth icon of the Bangladeshi film industry

Today is the 25th death anniversary of Salman Shah, who dominated the silver screen in the ‘90s

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 10:23 am
Illustration credit: S M Rakibur Rahman
Illustration credit: S M Rakibur Rahman

Today is the 25th death anniversary of Salman Shah, who dominated the silver screen in the '90s and made an immense contribution to the country's film industry during his short career. It is needless to say, he is the most popular actor and a youth icon even till today. 

Today's young actors want to be like him and audiences want to see another actor on the silver screen like Salman Shah! But alas, even after 25 years of his demise, the Bangladeshi film industry can only hope to find another Salman Shah anytime soon who would be as popular and as contemporary as him. 

Salman Shah. Photo: Collected
Salman Shah. Photo: Collected

In 1996, on September 9, Salman's lifeless body was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom. Fast forward 25 years, his fan followers kept growing and he is still equally popular among youngsters and an idol among emerging actors. 

The actor Salman Shah became the nation's heartthrob since his debut in "Keyamot Theke Keyamot" and we can say he is still a heartthrob. 

There are many fan clubs and groups on social media dedicated to him. The actor was liked by thousands of fans because of his ahead-of-time fashion sense, good acting and of course the good looks. On 31 August, one of Salman Shah fans, Masud Rana Nakib wrote on Salman Shah fan group, "September is a month to mourn the untimely demise of the actor who won hearts of millions for his acting and fashion sense." 

Before making his silver screen debut, he acted in the first episode of the drama series "Pathor Samay," and also appeared as a model in television commercials. 

He acted in 27 films, including "Tumi Amar," "Antare Antare," "Sujan Sakhi," "Prem Juddho," "Swapner Thikana" and "Ei Ghar Ei Shongshar," most of which were commercially successful.

 

Salman Shah / death / Bangladeshi actor / Dhallywood stars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

16h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

16h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

16h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places