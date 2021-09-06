Remembering the youth icon of the Bangladeshi film industry

Today is the 25th death anniversary of Salman Shah, who dominated the silver screen in the '90s and made an immense contribution to the country's film industry during his short career. It is needless to say, he is the most popular actor and a youth icon even till today.

Today's young actors want to be like him and audiences want to see another actor on the silver screen like Salman Shah! But alas, even after 25 years of his demise, the Bangladeshi film industry can only hope to find another Salman Shah anytime soon who would be as popular and as contemporary as him.

Salman Shah. Photo: Collected

In 1996, on September 9, Salman's lifeless body was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom. Fast forward 25 years, his fan followers kept growing and he is still equally popular among youngsters and an idol among emerging actors.

The actor Salman Shah became the nation's heartthrob since his debut in "Keyamot Theke Keyamot" and we can say he is still a heartthrob.

There are many fan clubs and groups on social media dedicated to him. The actor was liked by thousands of fans because of his ahead-of-time fashion sense, good acting and of course the good looks. On 31 August, one of Salman Shah fans, Masud Rana Nakib wrote on Salman Shah fan group, "September is a month to mourn the untimely demise of the actor who won hearts of millions for his acting and fashion sense."

Before making his silver screen debut, he acted in the first episode of the drama series "Pathor Samay," and also appeared as a model in television commercials.

He acted in 27 films, including "Tumi Amar," "Antare Antare," "Sujan Sakhi," "Prem Juddho," "Swapner Thikana" and "Ei Ghar Ei Shongshar," most of which were commercially successful.