‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ wins grand jury prize in Hong Kong film festival 

Glitz

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:22 pm

Rehana Maryam Noor, the debut film of director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, has won the grand jury prize at Hong Kong Asia Pacific Film Festival on Thursday. 

Additionally, the star cast of the film, Azmeri Haque Badhon, has won the award of "Best Performance by an Actress" at the festival. 

Rehana Maryam Noor participated in the "New Talent Award" category.

The critically acclaimed "Rehana Maryam Noor" chronicles the fierce journey of a medical college professor who fights to seek justice for a student who was a victim of sexual harassment and abuse.

"Rehana Maryam Noor" has stirred a massive buzz all across the globe since it became the first Bangladeshi film to feature in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film festival.

After appearing in Cannes, the film is winning hearts at international film festivals all across the globe - including London, Busan and Hong Kong.

Recently, actor Badhon has scored a nomination in the "Best Actress" category at the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) for her gripping performance in the movie.

Alongside Badhon's mind-blowing performance, the cinematography of the film has also been highly praised by international audiences.

Rehana Maryam Noor / Abdullah mohammad Saad

