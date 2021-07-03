Rehana Maryam Noor trailer: Badhon beams with power-packed performance

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
The film is set to premiere at Cannes on 7 July

Rehana Maryam Noor trailer: Badhon beams with power-packed performance. Photo: Collected
The official trailer of filmmaker Abdullah Mohammad Saad's "Rehana Maryam Noor" unveiled yesterday and it is riveting.

The official Facebook page of "Rehana Maryam Noor" revealed the trailer along with some new snaps from the film, that is creating waves all over social media for being Bangladesh's first film to be selected for the 'Un Certain Regard' section of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, has been unveiled.

Written and directed by Saad, the cast of the film includes Azmeri Haque Badhon, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan and Tuhin Tajimul, among others.

The story of the film revolves around a medical college teacher, Rehana Maryam Noor, who happens to witness an unfortunate incident on her way home. She decides to fight the system while going against all odds.

The trailer beautifully showcases the evocative expressions of Rehana as she fights through the emotions of frustration, anger and the burning desire of revenge to bring justice to one of her students at the medical college.

It was co-produced by Rajib Mohajan, Sydul Haque Khandaker, and Adnan Habib. The film was shot by Tuhin Tamijul. The sound design and production design were accomplished by Ali Afjal Uzzal and Sayba Talukder respectively.

The film is set to premiere at Cannes on 7 July. There will be three screenings of the film in total at the festival.
 

