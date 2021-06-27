‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ team in France for Cannes Film Festival

Habibullah Siddique
27 June, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 03:52 pm

“Rehana Maryam Noor” is scheduled to be screened at the Cannes Festival on 7 and 8 July

Habibullah Siddique
27 June, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 03:52 pm
'Rehana Maryam Noor' team in France for Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy
One of the most prestigious film festival of the world, Cannes Film Festival, will commence from 6 July to 17 July. 

The 74th Cannes film festival has become more special for the Bangladeshi audience as "Rehana Maryam Noor" has been selected for 'Un Certain Regard' category. 

The seven member team who went to France for the world premiere of the film comprises of the director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon, Executive Producer Ehsanul Haque Babu, Cinematographer Tuhin Tamijul, Production Designer Ali Afzal Uzzal, Sound Designer and Mixer Sayba Talukder and Colourist Chinmoy Roy. 

The Business Standard contacted the film's lead actress, Azmeri Haque Badhon, to enquire about her feelings upon reaching France for the Cannes festival. 

Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Courtesy
Badhon said, "Our arrival process was really stressful. But we are happy that we were finally able to come here. It would have truly hurt me if I was not able to witness the world premiere of our movie in front of such esteemed judges."

"It's really important for me to see how people will react to my movie. Of course I am a little bit nervous. It is indeed stressful to give such a difficult test against the world's greatest film critics and juries," she added.

Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Courtesy
The "Rehana Maryam Noor" team were given the Paris visa on conditions that they had to quarantine for 10 days upon reaching France. They arrived in France on Friday night and rented a house as per quarantine regulations. For the time being, they are not allowed to go outside and will be able to attend the festival after the quarantine period is over. 

"Rehana Maryam Noor" is scheduled to be screened at the Cannes Festival on 7 and 8 July. However, no such conformations have been officially announced by the festival authorities. 

