‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ team dazzles at the red carpet premiere in Cannes Film Festival

The 74th Cannes film festival, which started today, was a special day for the Bangladeshi audience as "Rehana Maryam Noor" premiered at the prestigious festival.

The film was screened today at 11:15 am (3:15 pm Bangladeshi time), in France.

The "Rehana Maryam Noor" official Facebook page shared the entire crew photos taken at the red carpet of the festival. The page also shared a series of pictures of audiences lining up to see the world premiere of Abdullah Mohammad Saad's much anticipated movie.

"Rehana Maryam Noor" is Bangladesh's first film to be selected for the 'Un Certain Regard' section of the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

The movie centres around a medical college teacher, Rehana Maryam Noor, who happens to be a witness of an unfortunate incident on her way home. She decides to fight the system while going against all odds.

Written and directed by Saad, the cast of the film includes Azmeri Haque Badhon, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan and Tuhin Tajimul, among others.

The movie will also be screened at the festival on July 8 at 8:30am (Bangladeshi time 12:30 noon) and 10 am (Bangladeshi time 2pm).

Rehana Maryam Noor / Cannes Film Festival

