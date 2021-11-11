'Rehana Maryam Noor': Remarkable representation of modern-day struggle of a self-dependent woman

Bangladeshi films from the earlier days had made their way into the industry quite successfully and effortlessly. Modern Bangladeshi films, however, have had their fair share of ups and downs.

In-between mainstream and contemporary cinematography, an engrossing storyline, and pitch-perfect acting, such movies have sometimes managed to get elevated to heights. They have allowed the audience to sit and enjoy the entire film.

Like so, 'Rehana Maryam Noor', written and directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad is not any ordinary film, even though the plot is pretty predictable.

In the first 20 minutes of watching the film, you can create an outline of the story yourself. But there's a catch and it is only revealed during the last leg of the film.

Especially considering the remarkable performance delivered by Azmeri Haque Badhon, the protagonist character 'Rehana', you can easily get indulged and hope dearly for a plot twist.

Spoiler: The story revolves around Rehana, a medical college teacher, seeking justice on behalf of one of her students- Annie who has faced sexual harassment in hands of one of the professors at her college.

Rehana is a strong, independent female lead in the film who is also the sole-earner for her family as well as being a single mother. Most importantly, she is both honest and ethical at her job as a medical college teacher, but only as per her perspective.

As a character, Rehana cannot be categorized as one of those women who will stand back when they see something wrong happening, even if it is not affecting them directly. Rehana possesses the sort of adamant willpower to go above and beyond in order to bring justice to anyone who is wronged; even if it means jeopardizing herself in the process.

From the very beginning of the movie, Rehana's character is quite inspiring. Being the sole bread earner for her family, she balances both her career and personal life simultaneously.

Although in the film it was somewhat indicated that she was too occupied with the issues of her work to have a minute for her daughter.

However, considering the main plot of the film, it is natural and expected of a character like hers to the obsessed with speaking up for the greater good and thinking of nothing else for a while.

If I sit for the character's analysis in the perspective of the film, then Rehana's character is quite complex and difficult to study. It is clear she speaks up and wants justice where it is needed.

But perhaps the director wanted an "open to interpretation" angle in terms of why Rehana is driven by the idea of justice, even though it may not be her place to seek it.

In terms of the story, even though it was very interesting. The grim and dull setting of the film itself helps create an eagerness to know what will happen next.

But it can also be said that the film was stretched and could have had more content and clarity.

I will have to give it to the little girl who played Rehana's daughter- Emu (Afia Jahin Jaima). It is excellent how she managed to remain in character even during the long shots.

Needless to mention how great Badhon's performance was. And that is why I believe the story did not also need to end in a complex way if it really had to score in touching all angles of a great movie.

Definitely worth the watch considering the success of the film overseas and also the performance of the characters.

'Rehana Maryam Noor' premiers at the STAR Cineplex on 12 November 2021.