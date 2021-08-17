‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets leaked online, makers take legal action

Abdullah Mohammad Saad's critically acclaimed movie 'Rehana Maryam Noor' has fallen victim to online piracy.

The movie which was screened virtually at the Melbourne International film festival on 14 August went viral all over social media, reports Bangla Tribune.

Azmeri Haque Badhan who played the titular role in the movie expressed her shock over the whole piracy incident.

"All of us are very upset over the incident," Badhon said adding that legal action has been taken against the perpetrators.

The actress stated that she had been receiving praises for her performance in the last couple of days, which she thought to be the reaction following the online screening of the movie at the Melbourne film festival.

"Later when I got the pirated link I realised that our film has indeed been leaked online. I immediately informed the team and they are trying their best to stop the spread of the movie."

Ehsanul Haque Babu, Executive producer of the film lodged a complaint at the Detective Branch (DB) office against the perpetrators yesterday.

He said, "We are getting good co-operation and assistance from the police department. They have already started investigating the matter. Those who spread the pirated version through their email and IP addresses are being tracked and will be brought under the purview of law."

Seeking support from the media, Babu said, "We are completely taken aback with the whole situation."

Team 'Rehana Maryam Noor' has been suspecting that the film got pirated due to the virtual streaming at the festival. As a result, the virtual screening of the film at the Melbourne film festival has been suspended which was initially scheduled to be screened today and on 21 August.

Rehana Mariyam Noor centers around a medical college teacher, Rehana, who happens to be a witness to an unfortunate incident on her way home. She decides to fight the system while going against all odds.

The cast of the film includes Azmeri HaqueBadhon, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan, and Tuhin Tajimul, among others.

"Rehana Maryam Noor" is the first Bangladeshi feature and the only South Asian film to have been selected in the Un Certain Regard section.