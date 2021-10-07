Rehana Maryam Noor to be screened at Hong Kong Film Festival

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:23 pm

Rehana Maryam Noor. Photo: Collected
Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial second feature film "Rehana Maryam Noor" has been nominated for screening at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival in the "New Talent Award" section.

The film will hit screens in two slots. The first screening will take place on 6 November at Palace IFC, while the second screening will take place on 13 November at Broadway Cinematheque in Hong Kong.

Popular actor Azmeri Haque Badhon who become an overnight sensation after her appearance at the Cannes film festival took to her social media handle on Monday to share the news.

"Claustrophobic with its bluish hues and immersive in its camerawork, Saad concocts a discomfiting cinematic powder keg that explores the enraging abuse perpetrated by sexist men, and also how the single-minded pursuit of justice can lead us into darkness." reads an excerpt shared by the official website of the festival. 

Director Abdullah Mohammad Saad and Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon at the 74th Cannes film festival. Photo: AFP via Deccan Herald
"Rehana Maryam Noor" (RMN) has already garnered immense praise from international audiences and critiques.

The film became the first Bangladeshi feature to be selected for Cannes in the "Un Certain Regard" section. 

RMN has also been selected for the Busan International film festival alongside two other Bangladeshi films, "No Land's Man" by Mostafa Sarwar Farooki and Rabbi Mridha's debut directorial film "Payer Tolay Maati Nei"

Comments

