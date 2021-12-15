Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

Glitz

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 01:02 pm

Related News

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

As of Tuesday afternoon, "No Way Home" had earned a 98% positive score from 65 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Supporters said the storyline would please old and new fans alike

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 01:02 pm
Cast members Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for a photograph as they attend the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Cast members Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for a photograph as they attend the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The newest "Spider-Man" movie adventure won glowing reviews from film critics on Tuesday, and box office analysts predicted the superhero spectacle would set pandemic-era sales records at cinemas this weekend.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland in his third appearance as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, "No Way Home" had earned a 98% positive score from 65 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Supporters said the storyline would please old and new fans alike.

"'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is a goliath that feels destined to eat the world, a potent combination of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe and nostalgia for what came before," said Esther Zuckerman of Thrillist.

A person dressed in Spider-Man costume performs at the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A person dressed in Spider-Man costume performs at the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Brian Truitt of USA Today called the film "a rousing entry that doubles as a love letter to the comic-book character, a film very much about second chances and a cleverly crafted reminder of that famous adage: 'With great power comes great responsibility.'"

Advance ticket demand has been strong, a welcome sign for movie theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld that are still struggling to lure back audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday season around Christmas typically ranks as the second-biggest period of the year for movie-going, but recent box-office tallies are hovering well below pre-pandemic levels.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake disappointed with $10.6 million in domestic ticket sales last weekend, prompting new questions in Hollywood about what it will take to get crowds back to theaters.

First-day presales for "No Way Home" were the highest recorded by ticket seller Fandango since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the second-highest grossing movie of all time.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior box office analyst at Comscore, said he expected "No Way Home" to haul in more than $130 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its opening weekend. A debut at that level would mark the first $100 million-plus weekend since December 2019.

"That will wash away much of the negative news that came before and hit a positive reset for theaters as we head into the box-office year of 2022," Dergarabedian said.

Spider-Man / Zendaya / Tom Holland / Spider-Man: No Way Home / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

4h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

18h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

18h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

22h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?