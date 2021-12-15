Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

Cast members Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for a photograph as they attend the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The newest "Spider-Man" movie adventure won glowing reviews from film critics on Tuesday, and box office analysts predicted the superhero spectacle would set pandemic-era sales records at cinemas this weekend.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland in his third appearance as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. The film opens exclusively in theaters on Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, "No Way Home" had earned a 98% positive score from 65 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Supporters said the storyline would please old and new fans alike.

"'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is a goliath that feels destined to eat the world, a potent combination of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe and nostalgia for what came before," said Esther Zuckerman of Thrillist.

A person dressed in Spider-Man costume performs at the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Brian Truitt of USA Today called the film "a rousing entry that doubles as a love letter to the comic-book character, a film very much about second chances and a cleverly crafted reminder of that famous adage: 'With great power comes great responsibility.'"

Advance ticket demand has been strong, a welcome sign for movie theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld that are still struggling to lure back audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday season around Christmas typically ranks as the second-biggest period of the year for movie-going, but recent box-office tallies are hovering well below pre-pandemic levels.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake disappointed with $10.6 million in domestic ticket sales last weekend, prompting new questions in Hollywood about what it will take to get crowds back to theaters.

First-day presales for "No Way Home" were the highest recorded by ticket seller Fandango since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the second-highest grossing movie of all time.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior box office analyst at Comscore, said he expected "No Way Home" to haul in more than $130 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its opening weekend. A debut at that level would mark the first $100 million-plus weekend since December 2019.

"That will wash away much of the negative news that came before and hit a positive reset for theaters as we head into the box-office year of 2022," Dergarabedian said.