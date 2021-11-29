'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

Self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, has made some mind-boggling claims about the debut of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

He claimed YRF did not actually launch Ranveer Singh. Instead, his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani had paid a massive sum of 20 crore rupees to Aditya Chopra's company to launch his son. Yes, you heard that right.

He made the remark while reviewing Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Ranveer Singh, often seen in big blockbuster movies such as Raam Leela and Baji Rao Mastaani, kicked off his career with a Yash Raj film starring opposite to Anushka Sharma.

The movie, Band Baaja Baraat, was a big hit at the time and Yash Raj Productions aka YRF successfully launched Singh's career off with a blast.

In a statement, KRK revealed, "A lot of people say Adi also launched Ranveer and he's a huge star today. But no, his father paid a massive sum of 20 crore rupees and only after that Yash Raj Films agreed to launch him (Bohot saare log ye bhi kehte hai ki Adi ne toh Ranveer Singh ko bhi launch kia tha, wo toh bohot bada star hai. Ji nahi, actually Ranveer Adi ke through launch hua tha. Ranveer ke baap ne 20 crore Rs diye the, tab YRF ne usko launch kia tha)

KRK, known to make outrageous claims about stars in Bollywood, is currently faced with legal trouble due to an offensive statement he had made earlier about Salman Khan and his film Radhe.