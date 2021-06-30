Ranveer Singh signs adventure-filled Netflix series alongside Bear Grylls

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 12:28 pm

Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls. Photo: Collected
Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and popular British adventurer Bear Grylls will collaborate for an action-packed adventure show on Netflix.

This will be Ranveer Singh's first time foraying into the world of digital space and the show is going to be the biggest non-fiction show produced in India, reports Pinkvilla.

As per a source, the makers felt Ranveer would be perfect for the collab. The project will be of high budget and the shoot is set to begin in July.

"It's a concept by developed by Bear Grylls. After discussing with Netflix on the same, they felt that it's Ranveer Singh, who fits the bill for this format like hand in glove. Ranveer, Bear and Netflix have been in conversation for a while now and everything has finally fallen in place. It is a hugely budgeted show which will be the biggest drop for Netflix around the world. No one but Ranveer could pull off what Bear has devised for the show. The prep-work has already begun and the makers plan to shoot it this year itself," the source told Pinkvilla.

The series is set to shoot in Siberia with the shooting taking place between July and August. In fact, the source further added that Ranveer may also attempt some never-seen-before stunts on the show.

Earlier, Bear teamed up with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth for his hit series Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Both the episodes was immensey praised by fans in India. Both the stars performed some dangerous stunts on the show by climbing on bridges and even suffered minor injuries during the shoot.

