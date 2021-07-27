Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody for 14 days in porn case

A local court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case, news agency ANI reported.

Raj Kundra was anticipating his arrest after the Mumbai Police arrested nine people in connection with the pornography racket case in March, news agency ANI has reported citing people familiar with the matter. Kundra had also readied a 'Plan B' to dodge investigation in the pornography case, the people cited by ANI said.

The 45-year-old businessman also changed his phone in March so that data from the device could not be recovered, the people cited by ANI said. "When crime branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away," ANI quoted an official as saying. "Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it."

ANI also said that Mumbai Police's crime branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.

"In the investigation, the crime branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The crime branch suspects that the earnings from Hotshots and Bolly Fame apps used to come into this account," officials told ANI.

Mumbai Police are also investigating whether the money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 along with 10 others on charges related to the alleged production of pornographic films.