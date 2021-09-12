Radiohead to release ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ reissued album

Radiohead. Photo: Collected

English rock band Radiohead is all set to celebrate the anniversaries of the band's fourth and fifth albums, "Kid A" and "Amnesiac," with a joint reissue project alongside a new album titled, 'Kid A Mnesia', according to Hollywood Reporter.

For the multi-format triple-album release, dubbed "Kid A Mnesia," the rock band will commemorate the 21st anniversary of "Kid A," originally released on 2 October in 2000, via Parlophone and hit number one on the Billboard 200.

Next year, "Amnesiac," was first released on 30 May, via Parlophone and Capitol Records and peaked at the second position on the Billboard 200.

"Kid A Mnesia" is made up of alternate versions and B-sides of Kid A and Amnesiac as well as previously unreleased songs that were recorded during the sessions for both albums, including "If You Say the Word," which was released as a digital single on 7 September and 'Follow Me Around'.

"Kid A Mnesia" is slated to be released on 5 November 2021 via XL Recordings.